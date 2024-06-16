Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

