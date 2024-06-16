Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Gap Up to $17.30

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $17.70. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 1,561 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.95 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

