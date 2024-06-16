Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $26.12

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $25.37. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 52,312 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.