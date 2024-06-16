Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.