Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

