Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Unilever by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.8% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

