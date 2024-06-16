Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 46,664 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Comcast by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 73,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.