Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 11,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,232,000. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 90,039 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

