Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,577 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,636,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,577 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 4.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $91,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.65%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

