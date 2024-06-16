Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 4.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $93,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,191,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,407,131 shares of company stock worth $16,245,099. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

BN opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

