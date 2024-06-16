CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,679,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,273 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 98.38% of CareMax worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in CareMax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,424,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 539,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
CareMax Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $2.75 on Friday. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a report on Monday, February 26th.
CareMax Profile
CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
