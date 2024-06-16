Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$128.00 and last traded at C$126.94, with a volume of 27888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.27.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.81.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.