Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 64,263 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

