Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Given “Sell” Rating at Northcoast Research

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Northcoast Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

