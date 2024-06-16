Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.16 and last traded at $98.67. Approximately 155,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 526,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.68.

CRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 170.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 48.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 99,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,887,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

