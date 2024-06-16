Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Down 4%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.08. 40,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 75,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Castor Maritime Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castor Maritime Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Castor Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.