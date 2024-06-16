Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Raised by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $321.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

