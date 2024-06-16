Cecelia Levenstein Sells 5,500 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cecelia Levenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $152.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UniFirst by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in UniFirst by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNF. UBS Group lifted their price target on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

