CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,300 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CEMIG Stock Performance

CIG stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CEMIG Cuts Dividend

About CEMIG

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.