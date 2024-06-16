Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 876,200 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 760,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cenntro Price Performance

Shares of CENN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Cenntro has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 238.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

