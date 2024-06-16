Center Lake Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. The GEO Group makes up about 1.4% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 499.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 256,113 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in The GEO Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 738,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 191,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The GEO Group by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

