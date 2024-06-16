Center Lake Capital Management LLC Takes $6.25 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. Intuit comprises 7.9% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTU opened at $595.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.04 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

