Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.50

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as high as $19.83. Central Pacific Financial shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 76,101 shares changing hands.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $70,626.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,067.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.