Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,543.90

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,543.90 ($19.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,610 ($20.50). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,585 ($20.18), with a volume of 46,928 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.33) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($21.52) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Cerillion Price Performance

Cerillion Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £467.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,302.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

See Also

