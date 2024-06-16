CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 71,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 110,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 210,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

