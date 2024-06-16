Chelsea Counsel Co. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $163.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.