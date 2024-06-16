Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$2.42. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$163.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,023.48. Over the last three months, insiders bought 241,800 shares of company stock worth $658,813. 33.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

