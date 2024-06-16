Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

