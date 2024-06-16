Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Chewy worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Chewy Trading Down 4.8 %

Chewy stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,403,910. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

