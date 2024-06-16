Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

