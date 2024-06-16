Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $19.65 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,973,000 after buying an additional 3,478,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 65.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after buying an additional 3,229,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $78.10 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

