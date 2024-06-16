Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $23.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $23,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $530.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.50 and a 200-day moving average of $522.00.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

