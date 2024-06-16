Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock valued at $178,310,008. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.