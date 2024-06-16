Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 172 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

