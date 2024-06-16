Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 374 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

