Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.40 and a one year high of $133.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.