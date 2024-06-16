Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

