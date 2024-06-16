Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $13.44 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

