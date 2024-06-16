Cim LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,495,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $217,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

