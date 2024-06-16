Cim LLC Acquires New Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 198,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $95,611,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.