Cim LLC Acquires New Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,029.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 222,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

