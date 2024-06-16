Cim LLC Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 179,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,724,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.3% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,519,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.