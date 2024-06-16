Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 136,312 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,442,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,737,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.57.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

