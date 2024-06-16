Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 4,051 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,603,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $16,062,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $312.10 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,459 shares of company stock worth $40,344,198 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

