Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 5,774 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $381.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.