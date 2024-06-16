Cim LLC Buys New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $806.57 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $822.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

