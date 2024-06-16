Cim LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,953,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

