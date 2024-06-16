Cim LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.