Cim LLC Buys Shares of 138,392 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 138,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,882,000. Toro comprises about 2.2% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

