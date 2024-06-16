Cim LLC Buys Shares of 32,570 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,570 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,429,000. Intuit makes up 3.6% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after buying an additional 117,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $595.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.57. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.04 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

